Zelensky set deadline for joining EU, - Kuleba

President Volodymyr Zelensky has set an internal deadline for joining the European Union.

This was stated in an interview with Forbes by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"It is not our government, but President Zelensky who personally set an internal deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU. But I will not tell you," the minister said.

Kuleba noted that the decision depends not only on Ukraine, but also on the EU.

"If we announce a deadline, it is possible to frighten someone in the EU so much that he will deliberately slow down everything related to the European integration of Ukraine. Even if we meet 120% of all standards and implement all directives, they will still slow down. We must do everything calmly, intelligently and result-oriented. The experience of obtaining candidate status has demonstrated that we know how to do it," explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

