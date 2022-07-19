Ruslana Pysanka died

TV presenter and actress Ruslana Pysanka passed away in Germany, where she was diagnosed with a serious illness. She was 56 years old.

According to it, with the beginning of the war, the TV presenter went to Germany, where she was diagnosed with a serious illness. She passed away that night. Pysanka was 56 years old.

Ruslana Igorivna Pysanka (Pysanko) is a Ukrainian actress and TV presenter. She was born on November 17, 1965 in Kyiv.

Her father Ihor Pysanko is a famous cinematographer, and laureate of the Shevchenko Prize in 1973 for the documentary film "Soviet Ukraine".

In 1995, Ruslana graduated from the directing faculty of the Kyiv State Institute of Culture, majoring in "television director".

She took part in the TV project "Women's Club". She conducted the weather forecast together with Oleksiy Diveev-Tserkovny, after which she became famous.

In 2006, she was a student on the TV project "Dancing with the Stars".

In 2008, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyi, she hosted the reality show "Official Romance" on the "Inter" TV channel

In 2010, she participated in the TV project "Zirka+Zirka" on "1+1", and sang in a duet with Ukrainian opera and pop singer Volodymyr Hryshka.

In 2017, she participated in the 7th season of "Weighed and Happy" on "STB" as a married couple with her husband Igor Isakov.

Then she hosted the program "Weather from Ruslana Pysanka" on the radio station "Retro FM Ukraine" and the show "Your Day" on 1+1.

She acted in films in Ukraine, Russia, as well as in Poland and the Netherlands.

She has been married to businessman Igor Isakov since 2012. She had no children.