Number of victims of Russian attack on Vinnytsia increased to 25:doctor died. PHOTO
Neurologist Natalya Falshtynska died in Vinnytsia. She was receiving patients at the Neuromed clinic when a Russian missile hit it.
Serhiy Borzov, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, neurologist Natalya Falshtynska died in the hospital. When the rocket arrived, she was receiving patients at the Neuromed clinic. Three children were left without their mother..." he wrote.
It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the shelling a terrorist act.
It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password