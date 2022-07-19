Today, Putin will meet with presidents of Iran and Turkey to discuss supplies of Ukrainian grain

On Tuesday, July 19, the head of the Kremlin will arrive in Tehran for talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran aims to deepen ties with influential countries in the region. During his foreign trip, Putin plans to discuss pressing issues with the heads of the two states, including the conflict in Syria and UN support for proposals to restore Ukrainian grain exports.

Putin is reportedly seeking to strengthen ties with Iran, a potential military and trade partner for the Russian Federation, and to meet with Erdogan. Russian officials have visited Iran at least twice in recent weeks to discuss the possible transfer of combat drones for the Russian military.