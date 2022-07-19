Ukraine will receive grant of 4.5 billion dollars from USA, - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed to attract another grant from the USA in the amount of 4.5 billion dollars.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will agree to attract another grant from the US in the amount of 4.5 billion dollars," Shmyhal said at the government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister, this is a clear demonstration that the Allies continue to help Ukraine get closer to victory.

Shmyhal said that the funds will come through a fund created by the World Bank.

