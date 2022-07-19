AFU hit enemy Su-35 aircraft near Nova Kakhovka, - Air Force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-35 aircraft near Nova Kakhovka in the evening of July 19.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by AFU Air Forces Comand.

The message notes: "Around 8 p.m. on July 19, a unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Nova Kakhovka shot down a Russian fighter jet, presumably a Su-35.

The fighter was trying to attack the Ukrainian Air Force attack aircraft.

There is visual confirmation of the shooting down of the plane, the pilot ejected.

In addition, during the current day, units of the Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces shot down five enemy operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles".

