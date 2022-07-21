ENG
Russia (11159) sanctions (1799) Council of Europe (87) Ursula von der Leyen (213)

EU approved seventh package of sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs.

"Member states have agreed to our strengthened, extended EU sanctions against the Kremlin. I welcome this. It sends a strong signal to Moscow: we will apply as much pressure as necessary," the statement said.

The Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the EU, Arnoldas Prantskevičius, previously announced that this package of sanctions also provides for new export controls, the freezing of Sberbank's assets, and the expansion of the sanctions list to more than 50 new individuals and legal entities: politicians, military leaders, oligarchs, and propagandists.

