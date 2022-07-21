Three systems of control over provided weapons will be launched, - Reznikov

In Ukraine, three special systems will be used to monitor, control and provide logistical support for military equipment and armaments provided by partner countries.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during the presentation of a new module of the SOTA information and analytical system for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries.

"According to our plans, there will be 3 systems related to monitoring, control and logistical support of supplies of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine," Reznikov said.

He noted that the Russians are now actively pushing the narrative of Ukraine's alleged improper use of weapons provided by international partners, so the introduction of a powerful and high-quality information monitoring system will allow for maximum control over the weapons supplied to Ukraine.

He reminded that in 2019 Ukraine was provided with a limited amount of NATO's LOGFAS system, the world's best logistics system, and Ukrainian military educational institutions have opened training courses for operators of this system.

In addition, the Defense Ministry has officially asked NATO, through its headquarters in Brussels, to provide Ukraine with an extended package of licenses as well as technicians to help it master the system. The main goal for the top military leadership is to introduce such a system in the army up to the brigade level, Reznikov noted.

As the Minister explained, the system makes it possible to control everything from customs operations at the border to delivery to the final consumer. In addition, the system also informs about the need for ammunition, spare parts, etc.

