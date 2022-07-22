Peskov does not know why Transnistria wanted to join Russian Federation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not know what is the reason for the statement of the "Foreign Ministry" of the unrecognized Transnistria about plans to join Russia.
Peskov told Russian journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.
"I saw the media reports, but I don't know what it is related to, what processes. I can't say anything," said Peskov.
It will be recalled that previously the "minister of foreign affairs" of unrecognized Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatiev, announced the republic's plans to join Russia.
