ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10505 visitors online
News
11 645 36

Peskov does not know why Transnistria wanted to join Russian Federation

дмитрий,песков

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not know what is the reason for the statement of the "Foreign Ministry" of the unrecognized Transnistria about plans to join Russia.

Peskov told Russian journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"I saw the media reports, but I don't know what it is related to, what processes. I can't say anything," said Peskov.

It will be recalled that previously the "minister of foreign affairs" of unrecognized Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatiev, announced the republic's plans to join Russia.

Author: 

Peskov (324) Transnistria (96) Russia (11698)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 