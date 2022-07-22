"Corruption prevents Ukraine from receiving Western weapons," - Shabunin

Combating top corruption is important, including because it prevents Ukraine from getting the weapons it needs to defeat the Russian Federation.

Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the non-governmental organization "Anti-Corruption Center", wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that since the beginning of the war, the No. 1 task for his organization has been the advocacy of providing Ukraine with modern Western weapons.

Currently, the priorities of the organization are tanks, anti-aircraft defense/anti-missile defense and aircraft.

"Combating TOP-corruption remains among our tasks. Including the fact that this corruption strongly prevents Ukraine from obtaining weapons," Shabunin writes.

He also announced that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine is withdrawing from work on the formation of a model of Western financing for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in order to focus specifically on advocating the provision of arms.