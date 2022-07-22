Now daily losses of AFU - about 30 killed and 250 wounded - Zelensky

Each day 30 Ukrainian warriors are killed and 250 are wounded in the battlefield.

This was said by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LIGA.

Zelensky said in an interview that the change in the firepower ratio due to foreign deliveries of advanced military equipment has led to a significant decrease in AFU losses compared to May and June. Currently, there is an average of 30 Ukrainian soldiers killed every day and about 250 wounded.

President declined to tell reporters the exact number of casualties suffered by the Ukrainian army since the start of the invasion, but stressed that this number is "many times less" than the personnel losses faced by russia.

