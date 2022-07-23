13 enemy missiles hit Kirovograd region. Attack on Kanatovo military airfield and Ukrzaliznytsia facility. There are dead and wounded - RMA

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kirovohrad region.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning with enemy flights. 13 missiles (8 sea-based Kalibr missiles and 5 Kh-22 missiles from the TU-22M3 aircraft). Targeted at infrastructure facilities outside the regional center. In particular, at the Kanatove military airfield and to one of the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia", he noted.

According to Rajkovich, there are dead and wounded.

"Rescue and pyrotechnic units are working on the spot. Currently, part of one of the micro districts remains without power in the regional center. Oblenergo emergency teams are working," the head of the region adds.

