We will start rebuilding Mariupol in spring, - Andryushchenko

In 2023, Mariupol will return to Ukrainian control. New buildings and infrastructure will begin to be erected on the territory of the city.

Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, told about this in an interview with Denis Denisenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the reconstruction of the city destroyed by the Russians will begin in the spring of 2023.

"I hope that the Russians will not fight for the city, as we do, because there is nothing to fight for there. I think it will be the best city in Ukraine. We should build a new city. It will be a modern, European city by the sea. It will be beautiful I hope that it will be the capital of the region of Ukraine," Andryushchenko emphasized.

He also added that negotiations with investors are currently underway. In the near future, architects will present plans for urban development. Almost all townspeople will see the sea from their apartment windows. A new metallurgical plant and a military camp will be built on the territory of the city.