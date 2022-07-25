50 536 30
Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian P-275 "Raptor" boat, Bratchuk
During the day, Ukrainian defenders inflicted losses on the enemy and damaged one of the boats of the Russian military.
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, said this, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, an enemy P-275 Raptor boat was damaged by a well-hit shot from a Bayraktar TB2. The Russians loaded it onto a tugboat and took it to a Russian-controlled port for repairs.
"There is a hole under the tarpaulin, but judging by the general appearance of the boat, they will have to repair it for a very long time," Bratchuk emphasized.
