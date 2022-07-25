NATO will provide Ukraine with weapons to combat drones, - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance will provide Ukraine with hundreds of portable anti-drone systems.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"NATO will provide a comprehensive package of assistance that will include secure communications, fuel, medical supplies and protective vests, equipment to protect against mines, chemical and biological threats, as well as hundreds of portable anti-drone systems," Stoltenberg said. He did not specify which complexes are in question.

According to the Secretary General, in the long term, NATO will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern equipment used by the Alliance. There is also a desire to improve operational interoperability and further strengthen Ukraine's defense and security institutions.

Read more: Kuleba on U.S. arms supply policy: It's like in game, but in life you can't die several times before you get to next level

Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO leaders agreed at the summit in Madrid to significantly strengthen the defense and deterrence system in connection with Russia's creation of a threat to world security.

It is about strengthening the first line of defense of the Alliance, improving battle groups in the eastern part of NATO. The number of rapid response forces will be increased to more than 300,000 people.