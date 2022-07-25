Gazprom reduces Nord Stream supply by another half - to 20% of capacity

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom announced that starting July 27, it will reduce supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline by another half to 33 million cubic meters per day. This is only 20 percent of total throughput capacity of 167 million cubic meters per day.

"Due to the expiration of the inter-repair period before the overhaul, Gazprom stops operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portova CS. Daily capacity of Portova compressor station from 07:00 Moscow time on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day," says a statement from the Russian company, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LigaBusinessInform.

Prior to this, Gazprom said it had received documents by Siemens from the Canadian authorities for a previously arrested turbine of Nord Stream, but will still not increase gas supplies.

On June 14, Gazprom announced that gas supplies through Nord Stream could be reduced to 100 million cubic meters per day (compared with the planned 167 million cubic meters per day) as a result of equipment problems. Since June 16, supplies to Germany were reduced by another third - to 67 mln cu.m./day. Both in Germany and in Ukraine stated that Russian claims about technical problems with the pipeline are lies. In fact, Gazprom's decision to limit gas supplies was political in nature.