ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4274 visitors online
News War
14 746 38
explosion (1446) intelligence (949) Kherson (1023) partisans (69)

Partisans in Kherson blasted the crew of the occupation "police" - GUR

херсон

Resistance movement fighters blew up a carriage of so-called occupation administration police in Kherson.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Head Department of Intelligence at the Ukraine Ministry of Defense.

"Tickets for the Kobzon concert" were received by a vehicle crew of so-called police from the Russian occupation administration. It was handed over in Kherson at the intersection of Repin Street and Admiral Senyavin Avenue with the help of a radioactive landmine, as a result of which one policeman 'went to a concert', and the other one is still 'detained' in a medical facility", - reported the CID.

Watch more: Ukrainian documentarians shot film about life in occupied Kherson "Silent Terror. Chronicles of Hell". VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 