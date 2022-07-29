Russians struck Pokrovsk railway station in Donetsk region. There are victims, - RMA

On July 28, around 10:00 p.m., a powerful explosion occurred in Pokrovsk. Russian occupying forces attacked the railway station.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Pokrovsk RMA.

"Around 10:00 p.m. residents of Pokrovsk heard a powerful explosion. According to the SES, the railway station and the surrounding area came under fire. As a result of the shelling, windows in residential buildings were damaged, but no one was injured. Destruction at the railway station: windows and doors were damaged, 70 m of high-voltage line of power transmission, 1.5 m of railway track," the message says.

Read more: Russians struck center of Kharkiv, aiming university building - Terekhov

It is noted that five people, railway workers, were injured: three were sent by ambulance, and two refused hospitalization. In a non-residential two-story building located near the railway station, the windows were damaged. Explosive devices were not found, pyrotechnicians went to the city with the fire department, and the fragments of the rocket were found.