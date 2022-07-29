AFU has problems with German PzH 2000 howitzers, - Der Spiegel

Just a month after the delivery of German Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled artillery pieces to Ukraine, these artillery pieces are already showing obvious signs of wear and tear, according to the material of the German publication Der Spiegel.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

In the middle of the current week, the government in Kyiv already informed the German Ministry of Defense that after intense shelling of Russian positions, some of the seven PzH 2000 self-propelled guns, which were delivered to Ukraine at the end of June, showed error messages. Therefore, several howitzers, considering everything, need repair.

According to the Bundeswehr, the problems are related to the high rate of fire during the use of howitzers by the Ukrainian armed forces. According to experts, this creates a huge load on the howitzer charging mechanism. In Germany, 100 shots per day from one heavy weapon would already be considered a high level of intensity of shooting, but the Ukrainians apparently fired much more shells, according to the Bundeswehr.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers probably first tried to shoot at targets at a very long distance, writes Der Spiegel. According to the publication, the Bundeswehr undertook to send additional sets of spare parts to Ukraine in a short period of time to eliminate the problems. At the same time, the German government is negotiating with the military-industrial complex to establish a weapons repair center in Poland to reduce transport and repair time.

According to Der Spiegel, new problems have arisen with the supply of ammunition for the German anti-aircraft Gepard self-propelled guns, the first five units of which have recently been delivered to Ukraine. During test firings in Germany, it became clear that the Gepard fire system does not recognize the projectiles of the Norwegian company, which recently started producing them for Gepard with subsequent transfer to Ukraine. Now it is necessary to modify the projectiles, after which they will be tested again in August.