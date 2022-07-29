Occupiers reported that during shelling of colony in which captive "Azovs" are kept, not single warden was injured. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers said that during the shelling of the colony in which captive Azov people are kept, none of the guards was injured.

As Censor.NET reports, the so-called "human rights commissioner of the DPR" Morozova told Russian propagandists about this. Such a situation may indicate that the occupiers were planning an attack and had left the dangerous territory in the colony in advance.

It will be recalled that the Russian occupiers stated that the Armed Forces allegedly struck the colony and as a result 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attacked the pre-trial detention center near Olenivka with HIMARS missiles. Colony No. 120 is located in Olenivka, where Ukrainian defenders, in particular fighters of the Azov regiment, are being held captive by the Rashists. 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 were wounded, and 8 employees of the detention center were also wounded." Later, RIA Novosti said that the number of victims had increased to 53.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would never shoot at places of detention of prisoners.

"These statements must be checked to ensure that they are true and not another fake propaganda. If this turns out to be true, it is obvious that the killing of Ukrainian prisoners is another terrible and cynical crime committed by Putin and his accomplices," Gerashchenko emphasized.

UP intelligence sources reported that Russian artillery strikes were recorded in the direction of Olenivka. The attack was from the side of the occupiers. Another source reported that the other day Ukrainian prisoners were transferred to the industrial zone, to this very barrack, which was attacked on July 29

"It was a barrack in which Azov fighters were, they were transferred to it a few days before the shelling, we still could not understand why," the source informed.

According to the commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not launch missile and artillery strikes in the area of Olenivka settlement. .

"Missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to the high-precision weapons received from partner countries, deliver extremely accurate strikes only on Russian military objects. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fully adhere to the principles and fulfill the norms of international humanitarian law, have never conducted and are not conducting shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially places where fellow prisoners of war are likely to be kept... The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held. In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals - to accuse Ukraine of committing "war crimes", as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions, which they carried out there on the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Soviet Union in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces emphasized.