Torture of armed forces by occupiers: ombudsman Lubinets declared war crime

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the publicized video of torture by the occupiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Reports to the UN, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the International Red Cross are also being prepared.

Lubinets said this in a comment to Ukrainian Truth, Censor.NET reports.

"As a human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I turned to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to verify the fact and establish a war crime, a violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention," he said.

Lubinets added that he is sending a message to the UN Committee against Torture to organize an urgent visit to the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The report will also be sent to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

"We will again hold consultations with the International Committee of the Red Cross in order to apply pressure from the countries of the world regarding the enforcement of the Russian side's obligations regarding prisoners of war and access to them by representatives of the ICRC to assess the state of health and conditions of detention," he added.

Lubinets emphasized that torture is a crime and there is no excuse for it. In addition, the actions of the Russian military are a war crime according to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court - the perpetrators and commanders must bear responsibility for this.

The ombudsman promised to do his best to help the investigation and prevent similar crimes in the future.

Ukrainian Pravda informs that the Prosecutor General's Office will soon register proceedings in this case under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

We will remind you that the day before, a video appeared on the Internet in which a Russian soldier tortures a Ukrainian prisoner of war - castrates him with a clerical knife.