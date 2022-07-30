Russian occupants shelled the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region with " Urahans" and artillery

Russian troops shelled the Krivoy Rog district of Dnipropetrovsk region several times, using "Uragan" and barrel artillery.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

Yes, the invaders struck Velyka Kostromka twice with artillery. As a result, the warehouses of a private enterprise, the building of a pre-school educational institution and the power transmission line were damaged.

Russians shelled the village of Marianske using Uragan guns. Several houses and outbuildings were damaged there.

In addition, the borderline areas of Shirokivka and Apostolivka communities also came under enemy fire. There were no injuries.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russians shelled Zelenodolsk municipality in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time, - DCNS