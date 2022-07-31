AFU aircraft destroyed two ammunition depots and company strongholds of the enemy

Ukrainian Air Forces destroyed two ammunition field stations, two company strongholds and up to 20 pieces of armored fighting equipment of the enemy during the day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on AFU Air Forces Command's Telegram.

It is noted that the attack aviation of the Air Force of Ukraine carried out powerful strikes in several strategic directions using various missile and bomb weapons.

An operational-tactical Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed.

Also near Izyum AFU aviation hit an enemy Su-30SM fighter jet that had previously attacked Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to shoot down the Russian fighter because of the long distance, however, thanks to this combat work of anti-aircraft gunners Su-30 was driven away, which allowed our attack aviation to successfully complete the air strike and destroy the occupiers," the report said.

Air Forces destroyed dozens of occupants in a day.

Read more: 25th Brigade paratroopers shot down an enemy Su-25 fighter aircraft