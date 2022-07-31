Well-known businessman, owner of "Nibulon" Vadatursky died as result of shelling in Mykolaiv, - local mass media

Oleksii Vadaturskyi, a well-known businessman Hero of Ukraine, owner of the largest grain trading company "Nibulon", was killed in Mykolaiv during massive shelling on Sunday, July 31.

"Novynam-N" was informed about this by a source in Mykolaiv City Council, Censor.NET informs.

It is indicated that his wife died together with Oleksii Vadaturskyi.

The details of the tragedy are still being clarified.

This information was confirmed by RBC-Ukraine, the deputy head of Mykolayiv RMA, Yurii Granaturov.

However, according to official data, during the shelling of Mykolaiv, one person was killed and two were injured.

Note that Oleksiy Vadaturskyi was born on September 8, in 1947 in the Bentsari village, the Baltsky district, the Odesa region, in the family of a collective farmer.

In 1971, he graduated from the Odessa Institute of Technology named after Lomonosova, specialty - automation and complex mechanization of chemical and technological processes.

He worked as the chief engineer of the Trikratsky Bread Products Plant, the head of the production department and the deputy head of the Mykolaiv Regional Department of Bread Products.

In 1991, he headed the newly created agricultural enterprise "Nibulon".

On November 15, 2007, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the State.

In 2012, the magazine "Focus" placed the businessman on the list of the 20 most successful farmers of Ukraine, where he, together with his son-companion Andrii Vadaturskyi, took twelfth place (land bank - 80,000 hectares).

In the rating of "HV" magazine "top-100 richest Ukrainians", published in October 2019, the fortune was estimated at $474 million (a decrease of 14% compared to 2018); this is the 14th place in the rating.

In June 2020, Forbes Ukraine placed Vadaturskyi on 15th place in the ranking of the richest Ukrainians, estimating his capital at $450 million.