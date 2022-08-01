Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,030 people, 223 planes, 190 helicopters, 1,768 tanks and 4,011 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 1, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 41,030.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 01/08 are approximate:

personnel - about 41,030 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1768 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4011 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 932 (+16) units,

MLRS - 259 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 190 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 736 (+1),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2912 (+10) units,

special equipment - 82 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kryvy Rih areas. The data is being clarified," the General Staff noted.