Lithuania will transfer 110 EDM4S Sky Wipers anti-drone systems to Ukraine

Anti-drone guns EDM4S Sky Wipers, which the Lithuanian public purchased for the army of Ukraine, will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on Telegram of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security

The Lithuanians will hand over 110 EDM4S Sky Wipers anti-drone systems to Ukraine. Their price is 1.5 million euros. The guns will be distributed among 35 military units of Ukraine.

We will remind, in June, the Lithuanian public purchased 110 powerful EDM4S anti-drone guns for the Ukrainian army, with a total cost of about one and a half million euros.

