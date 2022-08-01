Reznikov met with new military attaché of U.S. Embassy, General Harmon
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, held a meeting with the Army and Defense Attach of the US Embassy, Brigadier General Harmon.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Twitter of US Embassy.
The message states: "The newly arrived Army and Defense Attaché, Brigadier General Harmon, together with the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, had another conversation with Oleksiy Reznikov regarding US support for Ukraine's self-defense, including HIMARS systems."
