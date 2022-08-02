ENG
Plane with Pelosi landed in capital of Taiwan, - Reuters

The plane, in which the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is likely to be, has landed at the airport in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The plane was accompanied by American fighters and aircraft carriers.

In the afternoon, several Chinese military aircraft flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, while warships sailed close to the unofficial demarcation line, Reuters reported, citing sources.

