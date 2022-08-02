China will conduct military exercises around Taiwan

China has announced military exercises in the South China Sea around Taiwan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

China's military will conduct live-fire exercises in the East China Sea starting Wednesday, according to the Maritime Security Administration of China's Zhejiang Province.

The administration said that training will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day until Friday. She released the geographic coordinates of the exercise zone, asking ships not participating in the exercise not to enter the zones.

Separately, Xinhua News Agency reported that from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2022, China's People's Liberation Army will "conduct important military exercises and training activities," including live fire drills, in six maritime areas and the airspace around Taiwan. "For security reasons", the entry of ships and aircraft into the above sea and air space is prohibited.

Read more: Plane with Pelosi landed in capital of Taiwan, - Reuters