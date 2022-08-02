ENG
4 cruise missiles destroyed over Mykolaiv region, - Air Command "South"

August 02, about 17.30 hours, in the sky over the Mykolaiv region were detected and destroyed four enemy cruise missiles, type X (X-101, X-555).

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Air Command "South".

"The cruise missile launches were carried out from Russian strategic missile bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160 from the northern part of the Caspian Sea," the report said.

Read more: Since the beginning of July, Russia has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes against Ukraine - AFU General Headquarters

