4 cruise missiles destroyed over Mykolaiv region, - Air Command "South"
August 02, about 17.30 hours, in the sky over the Mykolaiv region were detected and destroyed four enemy cruise missiles, type X (X-101, X-555).
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Air Command "South".
"The cruise missile launches were carried out from Russian strategic missile bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160 from the northern part of the Caspian Sea," the report said.
