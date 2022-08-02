First grain carrier with Ukrainian corn reached Turkey

The first grain carrier, which set off from Odesa in Ukraine the day before, arrived at the coast of Turkey.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFP.

It is noted that the Razoni vessel, sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, is to be inspected by a common control group, which includes Russian and Ukrainian officials. The Coordinating Center in Istanbul is responsible for the inspection.

After the inspection, the ship is to deliver a cargo of 26,000 tons of corn to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

Recall that on August 1, the first ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odessa. There are 26,000 tons of corn on board.