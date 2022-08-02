Zaluzhnyi discussed actions and plans with NATO and U.S. military leaders

Valery Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Christopher Kavoli, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe and Commander of US Forces in Europe.

According to Censor.NEТ, Zalyzhnyi stated this in Telegram.

"I appreciate the support and professional assessment of our actions and plans. Mutual trust and professional dialogue constitute a solid foundation for military cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I am deeply grateful to all the American people for their assistance!" - Zaluzhnyi wrote.

