Russia found new way to bypass oil sanctions - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Russia has apparently found a new way to transport its oil in the face of Western sanctions, using the Egyptian El-Hamra oil terminal.

The agency tracked a cargo of about 700,000 barrels of Russian oil that was delivered to El-Hamra on the morning of July 24 by the tanker Crested. A few hours later, another vessel, the Chris, took all or part of the oil from the port.

The Chris tanker is currently moored at the Ras Shouheir oil terminal on Egypt's Red Sea coast. This terminal also provides an opportunity to mix Russian crude with Egyptian crude, making it difficult to establish its origin.

"This unusual move makes it more difficult to trace the final destination of the cargo, reinforcing a trend of increasing secrecy about Russian oil shipments as European buyers have shunned them since the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Bloomberg notes.

As the agency recalls, Egypt is already used by Russia as a transit route for fuel oil. It is unclear whether the El-Hamra case was a single incident or part of a more regular scheme to export Russian oil.

In early June, The Wall Street Journal wrote that tankers with Russian oil arrived at New York and New Jersey ports in May, despite the fact that the United States had imposed an embargo on Russian energy carriers. At the time, the newspaper explained this by the fact that Russia conceals the origin of the oil products by mixing them up.

As is known, the European Union's ban on oil supplies from Russia is due to come into effect in December.