Enemy is trying to advance in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions, but is not succeeding, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! 162 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the East of Ukraine with the aim of establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within their administrative borders. It continues combat operations to hold the temporarily captured districts of Kherson and part of Kharkiv , Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.There remains a further threat of air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. No signs of the creation of offensive groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of the Defense Forces, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery to shell civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Medvedivka, Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region and Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Mykhailivka, Velyka Rybytsia, Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Lebyazhe, Borshcheva, Dementiivka, Korobochkine, Velyki Prohody, Ruskie Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Pryshyb, Tsirkuny, Mospanove, Bezruky, Karasivka. Attempts are being made to break through the defenses of our troops near Husarivka, hostilities continue.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is using tanks, barrel and jet artillery to shell the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Husarivka, Adamivka, Kurulka, Khrestishche, Sulygivka, Dovgenke, and Velyka Komyshuvaha. Attempts by the enemy to attack in the Dolyna and Bohorodychne areas, thanks to the skillful actions of our troops, ended in collapse and escape.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from occupied positions using tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. With the purpose of reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure facilities, the UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryvya Luka, Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, and Kalenyky.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kodem, and Soledar. Aviation was used for strikes near the last four settlements. The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna by assaulting them, but were unsuccessful and withdrew. Fighting continues near Travneve and Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and various types of artillery in the areas of Pisky, Prechistivka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Netaylove, and Krasnohorivka settlements. The enemy made another attempt of offensive actions in the area of ​​the settlement of Pisky, without success, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. Carried out airstrikes near Novopillia. He unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses near Mariinka, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine deep into the temporarily occupied territory. There remains a high intensity of shelling from the weapons of tanks and artillery at the positions of our troops along the contact line. Aerial reconnaissance by UAVs does not stop. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mykolaiv, Luch, Lymany, Nova Zoria, Novomykolaivka, Kobzartsi, Lyubomirivka, Kiselyvka, Andriivka, Lozove, Bilohirka, Osokorivka, Potemkine, Zeleny Hai, Bila Krynytsia, Balka Khutirska, and Ivanovka. Our soldiers stopped the enemy's offensive in the areas of Bilohirka and Lozove and drove the invaders back.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.