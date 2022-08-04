ENG
Government proposes IMF to intensify work on new program - Shmyhal

The government proposes to intensify joint work on a new program with the IMF.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated іn Twitter by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal had a conversation with Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF European Department.

"While the Ukrainian Armed Forces resist Russian aggression and defend the entire civilized world, we are working to strengthen Ukraine's economic sustainability. The support of partners is important. Reported this in a conversation with Alfred Kammer," wrote Shmyhal.

IMF (321) Denys Shmyhal (743)
