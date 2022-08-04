EU imposes new sanctions against Yanukovych and his son Alexander
The European Union has imposed new sanctions against ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr Yanukovych.
The relevant legal acts are published in the Official Journal of the EU, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Gordon.
The press service of the European Council called Yanukovych a "former pro-Russian president of Ukraine".
He and his son were added to the sanctions list "for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, the stability and security of the state, and, in the case of Oleksandr Viktorovych Yanukovych, for conducting operations with separatist groups in Donbass Ukraine.
