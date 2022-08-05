Occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia region with several rockets, - Starukh

On the night of August 5, the Russian army fired several rockets into the Zaporizhzhia region. It is reported that the arrivals were recorded near the regional center.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

"The enemy continues to disturb the Zaporizhzhia region. Several rockets have been recorded near the regional center. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Details later," the message states.

The head of the RMA also urged to observe all the rules of behavior in the event of an air alert.

See more: As result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, houses and agricultural machinery were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS