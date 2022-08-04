As result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, houses and agricultural machinery were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the week, the police have recorded 26 incidents of enemy shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy destroyed several dozen residential buildings and harvesting equipment. There was no information about injured citizens.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in ZRMA with reference to the materials of the communication department of the police of the Zaporizhzhya region.

"The village of Yuliivka in the Zaporizhzhia district is once again under fire from armed aggressors. This week, Russian criminals destroyed more than ten residential buildings. Rocket attacks were also recorded on the residential premises of the residents of the villages of Malynivka and Varvarivka in the Pologiv district. The slate coating was destroyed in the houses, the windows and doors were broken, the yard area was destroyed, the household buildings, and garages of villagers. Some houses remained unfit for habitation due to direct shell hits," the message states.

In addition, agricultural machinery was damaged in Varvarivka as a result of artillery shelling. Shell fragments hit a tractor and a machine for mowing grain crops. The residents of Gulyaipol also appealed to the police to document the consequences of the armed attacks that the Rashists carried out last day. Policemen recorded the destruction of garages and private houses, in which windows and doors were cut.

According to the facts of armed crimes, the police officers handed over the collected materials to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

Read more: At night, Russians fired "Onyx" missile from Crimean direction at Odesa, - OC "South"









See more: Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery. 36 arrivals were recorded - RMA. PHOTOS









