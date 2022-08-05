Erdogan agreed partially to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at the talks in Sochi on Friday to switch to partial payment for Russian gas in rubles.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists about this, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

"We are gradually transitioning to payment in the national currency, part of the supplies will already be paid in Russian rubles. This is really a new stage that opens up new opportunities, including for the development of our monetary relations," Novak told reporters.

He said that "very important decisions were made during the talks, which bring our economic relations to a new level. In particular, Novak announced "agreements" in the financial and banking sector.

In addition, Putin and Erdogan, according to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, "discussed in detail the construction of the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant and "Turkish Stream".