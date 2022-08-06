In occupied Berdiansk, explosion occurred near building of city police department

The explosion took place in the center of Berdiansk near the building that was taken over by the occupiers.

This is reported on the page of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is currently known that the explosion took place near the building of the city's National Police Department, which was seized by Russian troops after the occupation of the city. Details about the destruction or the number of victims have not yet been reported.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers created the "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" in the city and appointed collaborators as "leaders" of the illegal formation. The actions of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation are aimed at intimidating citizens, recruiting "like-minded people" and repressing those who disagree with the occupation policy.