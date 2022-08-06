Leak of hydrogen and radiation may occur at ZNPP, - Energoatom

The Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety regulations.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET informs.

The company said that due to the shelling of the ZNPP by the Russians on August 5, the emergency protection on one of the power units was activated, and the unit was disconnected.

"As a result of the shelling, the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and there is also a high risk of fire," the report says.

At the same time, the station continues to work, producing electricity for the needs of the energy system of Ukraine. And the staff makes every effort to guarantee nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of damage.

"Ukraine calls on the world community to take immediate measures to force Russia to release the ZNPP and transfer the power plant under the control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world," Energoatom emphasized.