Russians were able to capture only outskirts of Pisky, - ISW

The Russian occupiers do not stop trying to take control of Pisky, which is in the Donetsk region. However, they fail all the time.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War, Censor.NET reports.

According to experts, the only thing the invaders managed to do was capture the outskirts of the village. This is indicated by geolocation footage of militants of the so-called "DPR".

"Russian troops probably control only the southeastern outskirts of Pisky," ISW said.

Key conclusions of analysts:

Russian forces are believed to be storing explosives and mines in and around the ZNPP and may have mined parts of the plant.

Russian troops can also fire missiles at Ukrainian positions from the territory or near the plant.

Russian forces launched limited ground attacks northwest of Slovyansk and east and south of Bakhmut.

Russian troops launched a series of ground attacks in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defense lines north, west and south of Donetsk.

Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions in the south of Ukraine and continued to take defensive measures.

Ongoing Ukrainian guerrilla activity and civil resistance frighten the enemy as he continues to prepare for the integration of the occupied territories into the Russian Federation after the upcoming fictitious "referendums" on annexation.

Russian mass media promoted labor camps, repression, and executions of Ukrainian partisans and civilians who refused to cooperate with Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukrainian territories.

