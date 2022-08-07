Iran denies it will let Russia use its spy satellite

Iranian scientists will operate the Khayam satellite "from day one, immediately after launch."

The Iranian space agency denied information about Russia's alleged access to the data of the satellite, which is scheduled to be launched on August 9.

The statement also notes that the satellite control center will be located on the territory of Iran, and all data exchange with the device will pass through this center.

"No other country will have access to such information, and rumors about the use of satellite images for another country's military purposes are false," the Iranian agency said.

Western sources have claimed that Iran needs the Khayam satellite for military purposes - primarily to monitor the territory of Israel and the Arab Gulf states - and that it has a higher resolution than anything Tehran has had so far.

But Tehran insists that the purpose of the satellite is purely peaceful. Previously, Washington warned that Iran may soon sell unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia, but Tehran denied this as well.

We will remind, the other day, the Washington Post, citing its sources, reported that after the launch of the Iranian Khayam intelligence satellite, Russia will be able to use it for its needs, primarily related to the war in Ukraine, for the first few months "or longer".