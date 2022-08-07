Zelensky announced "good news" from partners for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced good news from the partners in the support packages as early as next week.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his appeal to Ukrainians on August 7.

"The key right now is still weapons for our defense, weapons from partners. Every day and without any pause we work to strengthen the supply of weapons, to send more powerful and long-range systems to the front lines.

And next week we expect news from partners regarding support packages. Good news," announced Zelensky.