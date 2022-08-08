Russian occupiers have declared their readiness to blow up mined nuclear power plant, - "Energoatom"

The Russian occupiers announced that they had mined the Zaporizhzhia NPP and were ready to blow it up.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

"In his statement, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Valeriy Vasiliev, who now commands the garrison of the ZNPP, said that "there will be either a Russian desert or a scorched desert," Energoatom emphasized.

"As you know, we mined all important objects of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. And we do not hide this from the enemy. We warned them. The enemy knows that the plant will be either Russian or a draw. We are ready for the consequences of this step. And you, liberating soldiers must understand that we have no other way. And if there is the toughest order - we must fulfill it with honor!" - said the Russian general to his soldiers.

Earlier, the representative of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Iusov said that the department has confirmed information about the mining of power units of the ZNPP by Russian troops.

