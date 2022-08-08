German Social Democrats refused to expel Schroeder from party

The Social Democratic Party of Germany decided not to expel former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from its ranks

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the European mass media on Monday.

"Gerhard Schröder did not violate the rules of our party: no violations were found in his case," said the regional division of the party in Hanover, which considered this issue.

At first, some of Schroeder's fellow party members called for measures to be taken against him, as they were dissatisfied with his close ties to Russia.

In the Hanover division, it was noted that it would be desirable if Schroeder took a stricter position towards Russia. At the same time, they stated: "The special commission believes that all questions about a person's friendship are his personal business."

An appeal can be filed against the decision. A month is allocated for this.

In mid-July, it was reported that the members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany officially began discussing the possibility of excluding Schröder from their ranks.

Schroeder served as Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005.