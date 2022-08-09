Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,640 people, 223 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,817 tanks and 4,076 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 9, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 42,640.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the AFU.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 09/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 42,640 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1817 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4076 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 964 (+4) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 133 (+1) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 193 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 757 (+3),

cruise missiles - 185 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2998 (+5) units,

special equipment - 87 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.