Occupants decided not to rebuild Popasna, which they themselves had destroyed

Militants of the so-called LNR have no plans to rebuild the temporarily occupied Popasna after they, together with Russian troops, almost completely destroyed the city.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to proclamation of the so-called " Head of the Republic" Leonid Pasechnik, which is mentioned by TASS.

"We probably won't reconstruct Popasna, because there's not much point. The city is really destroyed almost completely. But once again, the final decision has not been made," he said.

At the same time, Pasechnik added that there are now allegedly plans to resettle the city's residents who lost their homes as a result of the shelling.

It should be noted that representatives of Ukraine, in particular Chairman of the Luhansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai, have repeatedly stated that the Russians have almost completely destroyed Popasna as a result of constant shelling.

Read more: More than 3.5 million Ukrainians were left homeless due to Russian shelling