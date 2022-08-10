Russians are trying to resume attacks in Donetsk region, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of Soledar, and are also trying to resume attacks in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, Censor.NET informs.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. Till August 11, it is planned to hold the first stage of joint operational-tactical training with the live fire of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the enemy from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired from barrel artillery near Senkivka, the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, shelling from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshki, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkine, Pyatihirske, and Shevelivka.

To improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted offensive battles in the direction of Veterynarne - Udy, was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated. Fighting continues in the direction of Bayrak - Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychny, and Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamiansky, Sydorovo, and Raihorodok.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Ivano-Dariivka, Pokrovske, Zaytseve, Kodema, Kurdiumivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna settlements with barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks. Air strikes were carried out by attack and army aviation forces near Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaytsevo, and Vershyna.

The enemy made attempts to conduct assault operations in the direction of Novoluhanske - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Straipivka - Soledar. Had no success, left.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Maryinka, Avdiyvka, Opytny, Pisky, Pervomaiskyi, Nevelskyi, Petrivskyi, Netaylovy and Krasnohorivka. Enemy attack aircraft operated near Krasnohorivka and Mariinka.

The enemy is trying to resume the offensive in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, hostilities continue. The enemy led an offensive in the directions Mineralne – Avdiivka and Spartak – Avdiivka. He had no success, suffered losses and left.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Novomykhailivka, Mala Tokmachka, Velikomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Shevchenko, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Poltavka, Novosilka, Hulyaipole with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. and Mali Shcherbaky. Airstrikes were carried out near Pavlivka, Vuhledar and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various calibers along the line of battle and launched airstrikes near Novohrihorivka, Andriivka, and Olhine. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The fighter aircraft of the Air Force continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and the strike aircraft provides fire support to our units in designated operational areas without fail.