In Mariupol, occupiers even mined benches on children’s playgrounds - city council

The occupiers involve its residents in demining the city.

This is reported on the page of the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.

In Mariupol, the occupiers placed mines even in the territories of children's playgrounds. Now local residents find them. Currently, most of the city's yards and buildings have not been surveyed and demined. Residents of Mariupol are urged to move carefully through the city, do not approach unknown objects and do not agree to the occupiers' proposals to work on demining.

Earlier it was reported that residents of Mariupol still do not receive electricity to their homes. Despite the loud statements of the occupiers that the city is illuminated, residents write that the occupiers provide electricity to their institutions, but not to residential buildings. Fallen poles with severed power lines are not removed from the streets. At the same time, the occupying power shows illuminated sections of the streets for propaganda purposes. Water and gas supply to houses is not restored either.